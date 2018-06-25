‘The wall just exploded’: Crane topples over, crashes through couple’s family room

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — A Rhode Island homeowner says he was sitting in his family room with his wife Monday when a massive tree service crane toppled over and crashed through the roof.

A tree company was working in Jack Fandetti’s North Smithfield yard when the crane suddenly came crashing down.

“It was like someone threw a hand grenade through your family room and the wall just exploded,” he said. “We didn’t know what to. We jumped over the sofa and ran out of the house.”

The front of the truck lifted completely off the ground and its front tires went up into the air. The crane shattered several windows and destroyed half of the home.

No one was injured but the Fandetti’s say they’re facing a long road of repairs.

“I’m very nervous because I know what it takes to repair something like this here because it’s not automatic,” Fandetti said. “It doesn’t take overnight to repair something like this.”

A mechanical failure is to blame for the accident, according to the company.

