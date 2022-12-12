(CNN) — The Wall Street Journal on Monday named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, marking the first time the Rupert Murdoch-owned financial broadsheet will be headed by a woman.

Tucker, who currently serves as the editor of The Sunday Times, another Murdoch-owned newspaper, will succeed current Journal editor Matt Murray at the beginning of February.

Robert Thomson, chief executive of The Journal’s parent company, News Corp, described Tucker as a “brilliant, inspiring editor, with digital nous and the highest standards of integrity.”

“Her global vision and experience will be particularly important at a time of immense international opportunity for The Wall Street Journal,” Thomson said. “Emma has a deep background in business reporting and a thoroughly deserved reputation for the pursuit of principle, and she will never knowingly be beaten to a scoop.”

Murray, who has been The Journal’s top editor since summer 2018, will help Tucker with the transition until March and then begin a new senior role at News Corp, the company said.

“I look forward to Matt’s sagacious and shrewd counsel as he takes on a significant advisory role at News Corp,” Thomson said.

Semafor first reported in November that Murdoch planned to replace Murray with Tucker.

