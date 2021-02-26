The wedding is on: Venues allowed to reopen under new state guidelines

BOSTON (WHDH) - With large capacity venues set to reopen on March 22 under new guidelines, weddings will likely begin to occur.

Phase 4 Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan allows for gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Those in the wedding industry say the change is welcomed news.

“Everything we have been waiting to hear, our industry has been waiting for an answer. We have been waiting to get back to doing what we love, and we are so excited now that we can give and send this good news to our couples that we can host the wedding you’ve always wanted,” Marketing and Event Coordinator Michelle Ryder of Lakeview Pavilion said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)