The wedding is on: Venues to reopen soon under new state guidelines

BOSTON (WHDH) - With large-capacity venues in Massachusetts set to reopen March 22 under new guidelines, many weddings that were put off due to the pandemic will be able to be held.

Phase 4 Step 1 of the state’s reopening plan allows for gatherings of up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Those in the wedding industry say the change is welcome news.

“Everything we have been waiting to hear, our industry has been waiting for an answer. We have been waiting to get back to doing what we love, and we are so excited now that we can give and send this good news to our couples that we can host the wedding you’ve always wanted,” said Michelle Ryder, the marketing and event coordinator for Lakeview Pavilion.

