The White House is allowing the public to vote for the name’s of the two turkeys that are being taken to Washington D.C. for Thanksgiving Day.

The turkeys are currently on their way to Washington D.C. from West Virginia, and one will be pardoned by President Donald Trump. Historically, the President names the birds, like Gobble and Waddle, last year. This year, the White House is giving the public a chance to join in on the fun.

The name options include “Commander” and “Chief,” “Freedom” and “Feathers,” and “Honey” and “Ham.”

Voting on the names is open now through Sunday, November 22 at 5 p.m.

To vote for your favorites, visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/thanksgiving/

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