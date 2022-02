BOSTON (WHDH) - The Who on Monday announced a new tour that will stop in Boston this spring.

The legendary rockers will play a show at TD Garden on Wednesday, May 18.

“The Who Hits Back!” tour kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 22.

