‘The whole boat is underwater’: 3 rescued after vessel sinks in Lynn Harbor

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were rescued from a boat sinking in Lynn Harbor Monday, officials said.

Nahant and Lynn firefighters and harbormasters responding to a distress call found three people next to a sinking boat, officials said. The victims said they grabbed life jackets as the boat started to sink, with one person holding a life jacket while also holding a cell phone above the water to call 911.

‘I get to the front of the boat to get to the life preservers, I look back and the whole boat is underwater. I said ‘You know what, get out, just jump,” one boater said. “Obviously I’m shaken, but we’re alive.”

The victims were rescued after swimming for 15 minutes and not injured. No other information was immediately available.

