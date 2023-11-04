NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State fire officials are investigating a house explosion in Needham on Saturday morning that left a home seriously damaged and a gas worker hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported explosion on Prince Street around 8 a.m. found flames coming from the house and learned a private contractor who had been doing scheduled gas work at the home had been injured, according to Needham Fire Chief Thomas Conroy.

“The whole house shook,” said neighbor Steve Hinds. “It was loud, it was a ‘boom’ and big shake.”

The worker was transported to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries and no one who lives in the home was there at the time.

Conroy noted the outcome could have been much worse if more people had been home.

“There’s significant damage,” he said. “They’re very lucky.”

Eversource crews responded to the scene to make the area safe.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

