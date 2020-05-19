‘The wildest thing,’: Waltham restaurant cleaning up after deer crashes through window

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - It was “dine-in” for a deer in Waltham Tuesday who came crashing into a restaurant’s windows.

But, during the pandemic, it quickly learned Pasiano’s is only offering take-out.

The wild scene was caught on surveillance camera showing the deer scampering across High Street before launching itself inside the Mexican restaurant.

The animal hit a booth and strolled around for a bit before owner Hector Contreas made it out from the back office.

“I heard something crashing, glasses, I went to the bar nothing happened, went to another area nothing,” he said.

If it was not for coronavirus, the deer would have been an uninvited guest during the typical lunch rush.

“You would have people right there people in the dining room, in the front room,” one of the employees said.

Contreras and his employees tried to usher the deer out a back door but, the frightened animal decided to make its exit through another window.

“It is the widest thing,” he said.

Thankfully, they do not believe the deer was badly injured.

