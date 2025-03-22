BOSTON (WHDH) - The Wonderfund is hosting a special event to support young girls in Massachusetts.

300 volunteers helped pack 13,000 feminine hygiene kits for girls who are currently being assisted by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The non-profit’s founder, former Massachusetts’ first lady Lauren Baker, says it may seem like a small gesture, but is an important one.

“Any kid engaged with DCF has undergone some tough stuff in their lives, and by giving them the feminine hygiene products that they need, we can maybe give them a little bit of extra care and dignity in what is often a very tough time in their life,” said Baker.

Since 2017, The Wonderfund has provided emergency essentials to more than 50,000 kids who are in the DCF system.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)