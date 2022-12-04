BOSTON (WHDH) - The Wang YMCA Chinatown saw some Holiday cheer when the organization hosted its annual Holiday Party Sunday.

For the first time since 2019, volunteers handed out gifts and played games with children.

Robert Shapiro, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston, said the event is a way to bring the community together.

“In a moment like this you see the whole community, you see multi-generational, you see the melting pot, and you just see joy.”

The event also honored the late owner of the Kowloon Restaurant, Madeline Wong, as Kowloon has catered the holiday party for 40 years.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)