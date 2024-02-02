BOSTON (WHDH) - Theo Epstein, the former Red Sox general manager who helped lead the team to their first World Series Championship in 86 years, and another just three years later, will be returning to his old stomping grounds.

The Fenway Sports Group announced Friday that Epstein is joining their ownership group and has been appointed to Senior Advisor. FSG owns the Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, and Boston Common Golf.

“There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era,” Fenway Sports Group Principal Owner John Henry said in a statement. “Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of Senior Advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion. With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises, especially in our sporting operations across hockey, EPL football, and baseball.”

In a statement, Epstein said he was thrilled and honored to return.

“This is truly a unique opportunity for me – a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level,” he said. “FSG is a dynamic, groundbreaking organization with an incredible track record of accomplishment across sports. The special connection I feel toward this organization and the ownership group has stayed with me through the years. I am proud and humbled to return as a minority owner and advisor. In this role, I will not be the one making decisions; rather, I’ll be the one asking questions, offering opinions, building trust, and supporting the terrific people at FSG to help us reach new heights.”

Epstein served as general manager of the Red Sox from 2003-2011, before becoming President of Baseball Operations for the Chicago Cubs, helping that team end it’s own championship drought when they won the 2016 World Series, the team’s first since 1908.

Since 2021 Epstein has worked as a formal consultant to Major League Baseball, a position he is leaving to join FSG.

“I want to thank Theo for his insights and contributions to the rules change process, which has helped make the best game in the world even better for the next generation of fans,” Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said in a statement. “Theo has accomplished so much in our game and has so much to offer. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his return home as part of the ownership group of the Red Sox.”

While at MLB, Epstein worked on the pitch timer and rule changes implemented last year. He will remain on the MLB’s Competition Committee and On-Field Committee on an informal basis.

“We take great pride in welcoming [Epstein] to the FSG family and eagerly anticipate the insights and contributions he will bring as we continue to build on the legacy of success he played a pivotal role in helping us shape,” Henry said.

Spring training begins later this month.

