Therapy dog at Mass General brings comfort during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - He can’t give a diagnosis or lead on operation, but Eduardo has an important role at Mass General Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.
The hospital gave a shout-out to Eduardo, one of their therapy dogs, on Twitter yesterday and encouraged others to post pictures of their pets offering comfort during social distancing.
“Our therapy dogs are “paw-fect” companions and have a very important job of comforting our patients and staff members,” the hospital tweeted.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)