Therapy dog at Massachusetts General Hospital brings comfort during coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - He can’t give a diagnosis or lead an operation, but Eduardo has an important role at Massachusetts General Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital gave a shout-out to Eduardo, one of their therapy dogs, on Twitter Sunday and encouraged others to post pictures of their pets offering comfort during social distancing.

“Our therapy dogs are ‘paw-fect’ companions and have a very important job of comforting our patients and staff members,” the hospital tweeted.

Meet Ed (Eduardo), one of Massachusetts General Hospital's therapy dogs. Our therapy dogs are "paw-fect" companions and have a very important job of comforting our patients and staff members. If you have a pet comforting you during this time of isolation, share a picture! pic.twitter.com/bY0LrQiB12 — MGH Cancer Center (@MGHCancerCenter) April 19, 2020

