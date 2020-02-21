ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WHDH) — A therapy dog is working hard to shed some pounds after eating one too many treats.

Bailey’s job is give love to humans but the love she has been given in return has been in the form of treats.

While the pup loves treats, her waistline does not.

Her owner created a goal at the start of 2020 that Bailey would lose 10 pounds.

Bailey gets her steps in on a treadmill at a gym in Rock Island, Illinois.

She also now only gets to indulge on one treat per day.

The 5-year-old labradoodle has already lost 3.5 pounds in just five weeks.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)