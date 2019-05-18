Therapy dogs that comforted students after Parkland school shooting get page in yearbook

(CNN/WHDH) — Fourteen therapy dogs who have been comforting students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, have been given their own page in the school’s yearbook.

The dogs have been on campus since classes resumed after the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members in Feb. 2018.

A yearbook editor told CNN that the dogs are now like celebrities on the campus.

“The kids love having the dogs on campus, and honestly, so do we,” yearbook adviser Sarah Lerner told the news outlet.

The yearbook staff got the idea to give them a page because another resident dog was photographed on picture day.

“They are trained therapy dogs,” Lerner added. “They’re never unattended, they’re always on a leash and they’re so good-natured and well-mannered. They bring a sense of comfort and calm and relaxation. It’s wonderful.”

