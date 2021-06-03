BOSTON (WHDH) - There are no longer any Massachusetts communities that are considered “high-risk” for COVID-19, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the state has been releasing an updated map each week that shows the number of cities and towns that are “in the red” and considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission.

On Thursday, zero communities were shaded in red for the first time since the state started tracking high and moderate risk cities and towns.

Last week, Tisbury was the lone community listed as high-risk for coronavirus.

Earlier in the year, there were nearly 230 high-risk communities.

Brockton, West Bridgewater, Fall River, Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown are all currently considered moderate-risk communities.

