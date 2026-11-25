(CNN) — Authorities have found the remains of all six people aboard a plane that crashed into the water northeast of Horn Island, Mississippi, the US Coast Guard said.

The search, which lasted about four hours, concluded “when divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) located the remains of all six individuals within the fuselage of the aircraft,” the agency said in a news release.

The plane, a Cessna Centurion 210 aircraft, was carrying four adults and two boys between the ages of 8 and 10 before it crashed Tuesday afternoon, the agency previously said.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” said Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile search and rescue mission coordinator.

“While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families,” he added.

The Coast Guard on Tuesday received a call around 3:45 p.m. after the FAA lost communication with the aircraft, a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard Mobile told CNN earlier in the day.

Flight tracking data showed the Cessna 210 flying from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida.

About 30 minutes after takeoff, while it was at about 8,800 feet in the air, just south of Pascagoula, Mississippi, the plane suddenly plunged toward the water, according to the website Flightradar24. The aircraft was diving at 18,000 feet a minute, more than 200 miles per hour, in the final seconds before the tracking data stopped at around 3:30 p.m.

Crews searching the scene had earlier found three life jackets, a life raft and the cabin of the aircraft, the Coast Guard spokesperson added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which will also be assisting in the probe.

Horn Island is a remote, undeveloped island about 12 nautical miles from Biloxi, Mississippi, that is only accessible by private boat. The journey from nearby Biloxi, Ocean Springs, or Pascagoula takes about 30 minutes to an hour.

The island is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore, a national park that includes a dozen islands stretching 160 miles across Mississippi and Florida.

Horn Island is about 10 miles long and only about a mile wide. It is a popular summer destination for state residents.\

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