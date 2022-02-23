A United States citizen who is currently in Ukraine on business has been keeping in touch with his family in Boston as Russia invades the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized rebel-held portions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and ordered troops into the area. Taras Patro, a translator working in Ukraine, said he has since moved to the western part of the country near a military base.

“We’ll see if he pursues moving troops in further or occupy land,” Patro said. “If the current administration doesn’t act quickly and swiftly, there could be a lot of chaos.”

Ukrainian Americans, including those at the Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, are praying for those back home.

“We are still praying and hoping for world leaders and diplomacy to somehow solve the issue,” Lesya Kuzyk said during a rally held outside of the Jamaica Plain church on Sunday.

President Joe Biden said Putin’s actions are a flagrant violation of international law and he and other nations are stepping up economic sanctions against Russia.

