HEBRON, N.H. (WHDH) - A shocking sight for a woman in Hebron, New Hampshire. She found a bobcat inside her home!

“I just started to go out that door, and I saw a cat,” Leslie Smith-Aprea said, who found the bobcat. “I thought it was stuffed at first, I guess. I don’t know what I thought, really. I couldn’t comprehend it for a second.”

Smith-Aprea said her husband returned home from walking their dog and left the door wide open, allowing the bobcat to get inside.

Surveillance video shows the bobcat headed toward the home.

“There he was, climbing up my walls, scratching the heck out of them,” Smith-Aprea said.

Smith-Aprea’s husband and son managed to coax the cat back outside.

“I knew it wanted to get out, it was really a juvenile, you know?” Smith-Aprea said. “But, too big for me to handle, I don’t even like regular house cats.”

Smith-Aprea said she’ll use the damage to the house as a playful reminder for her husband.

“I will kind of use this against him a few times,” she said. “He’s the most careful person I’ve ever met, but…” she continued jokingly.

