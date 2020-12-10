NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Attleboro Fire Department is urging the public not to be alarmed if they drive by the old Babies R Us building and it looks like it’s going up in flames.

The building is being used as part of a movie set beginning Thursday and lasting into next week, according to the fire department.

A smoke machine and electronic light signs are what’s making the building look like it’s on fire.

“This is all special effects and there is NO fire,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “We have been in contact with the production crew and they will notify us in the event of an Emergency.”

There will be a fire detail at the movie set next week as the special effects will involve a fire tube permitted by the fire department.

Officials did not say what movie is being filmed.

