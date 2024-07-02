LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey spoke out on Tuesday, sharing her thoughts about Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor for the first time since the judge in the Karen Read murder trial declared a mistrial in the case.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the Read case and testified for the prosecution in early June.

While on the witness stand, he revealed graphic text messages he sent about Read during the investigation.

Proctor said the texts were “juvenile and regrettable” but stood by his investigation.

After jurors failed to reach a verdict though, State Police Interim Superintendent Col. John Mawn on Monday announced Proctor will be formally transferred out of his post within the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit.

Mawn said an internal affairs investigation into Proctor was ongoing, adding “Our focus remains on delivering the highest level of police services with professionalism and integrity.”

Though Proctor is still employed by the state police, a spokesperson said the decision to relieve him of duty means he will no longer be working cases or serving as a state police trooper.

Healey weighed in on Proctor’s texts after his testimony, calling his actions “completely unprofessional.”

Approached at an event in Lowell on Tuesday, Healey said “There’s no tolerance for that behavior” from people working in law enforcement or other public service jobs.

“I’ve been clear about that kind of language and certainly we expect nothing but professionalism from those who serve, not just in law enforcement, but across the public sector,” Healey said.

Prosecutors said Read hit her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and leaving him to die outside the Canton home of Brian and Nicole Albert on a snowy morning in January 2022.

The defense disagreed, saying O’Keefe actually died after a fight inside the Albert home. Read’s attorneys said she was framed and alleged a law enforcement cover up spanning multiple agencies.

Read’s trial began in late April and continued for more than two months before Monday’s mistrial declaration.

Jurors heard from more than 70 witnesses and saw more than 600 pieces of evidence throughout testimony. But, in a note to Judge Beverly Cannone, the jury said it remained split, unable to reach a unanimous guilty or not guilty verdict.

Read’s attorneys spoke outside Norfolk Superior Court Monday, with attorney Alan Jackson saying the prosecution failed in its prosecution of Read.

Jackson and co-counsel David Yannetti vowed to continue fighting on behalf of Read.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office in a separate statement said it plans to re-try Read.

Read and attorneys in the case are due back in court on July 22 for a status hearing.

