‘There is no victory lap’: Baker implores residents to remain vigilant day after state reports zero new COVID-19 deaths

BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after Massachusetts reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths for the first time in months, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday urged residents to remain vigilant in taking steps to guard against the spread up the disease because it’s still lurking in the shadows, waiting to make a comeback like it already has in southern and western parts of the United States.

“Far too many families have lost loved ones and far too many friends have lost loved ones to this virus over the course of the past several months,” Baker said during a news conference. “The continued fight against this virus depends completely and exclusively on all of us maintaining our vigilance and continuing to do the right things that have made such a big difference here in Massachusetts.”

There are currently about 733 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, including 120 of whom are in the ICU, according to Baker. The three-day average for hospitalizations has plummeted by 89 percent since the middle of April.

“Our public health information continues to show the same downward trend on the key metrics that we have been tracking for the past few weeks,” Baker said. “Only one hospital is currently using surge capacity to serve patients.”

On Tuesday, states across America reported 44,474 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest day since the pandemic started. Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Idaho, and Alaska all tallied single-day highs in new cases.

“I talked to governors in other parts of the county that are now dealing with some significant issues,” Baker said. “One of the things they talk about is compliance with basic fundamental public health issues out there with respect to how to manage the spread and the second is compliance with general rules of the road that have been put in place here in Massachusetts to keep people safe.”

With the summer months and Fourth of July weekend now upon us, Baker implored every Bay Stater to continue doing everything possible to keep the virus from rearing its ugly head.

“People in Massachusetts, for the most part, have been incredibly good about stepping up and doing the things that make the biggest difference with respect to stopping the spread. I think it’s why we went from the 30 percent positive rates in the middle of April to 1.8 percent in the last seven days,” Baker said.

Despite the drastic turnaround, Baker said now is no time to be celebrating a victory.

“There is no victory lap here. There is no spiking the ball,” Baker said. “There is no celebration at home plate…This is something that everyone needs to understand. The virus doesn’t care about today. What it’s focused on is tomorrow…It’s looking for opportunities to jump from place-to-place, from person-to-person. The way you kill it and contain it is by stopping the spread.”

Just as he does at every news conference, Bake again reiterated the importance of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and sanitizing surfaces.

The Bay State’s coronavirus death toll stood at 8,095 as of Tuesday.

