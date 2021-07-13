ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Arlington are investigating after a car rolled down a hill narrowly missing a home with a family of four inside on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a home on Sylvia Street near Appleton Street learned that a man was in the passenger’s seat of the car when it rolled down the street, according to the Arlington Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, then allegedly flashed a knife in front of the homeowner before fleeing the area, police added.

K9 teams were later called and the man was taken into custody. A knife was also recovered.

A father, mother, and there two children were inside the home but were not injured.

Both homeowners say they raced outside to find the man unconscious in the passenger’s seat.

“I’m in the house with my kids and I see the car rolling down with the door open. There was nobody driving it,” one of the homeowners said. “I came outside and there was somebody in the passenger’s seat, minimally responsive.”

When the man regained his consciousness, he reportedly pulled out a knife and ran off.

“I was trying to make sure he wasn’t hurt but then the person in the passenger’s seat seemed confused,” the other homeowner said. “His reaction was just to flee I guess.”

Charges are expected to be filed against the suspect.

An investigation remains ongoing.

