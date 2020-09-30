There’s a call you don’t get every day: Haverhill animal control corrals wayward emu

In her more than 10 years with Haverhill animal control, officer Michelle Cannon has responded to a variety of calls, including bear and moose sightings — on Wednesday she added an emu to the list.

Haverhill Police shared a photo to Facebook showing the emu strutting across 17th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

With the assistance of patrol officers, Cannon was able to safely corral the bird, according to the post.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)