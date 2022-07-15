BOSTON (WHDH) - “There’s a lot that needs to be done and we needed to start yesterday.”

A day after newly released footage captured the moment a Green Line train collided at a slow rate of speed with another train, Senator Elizabeth Warren did not mince words as she shared her frustrations related to the MBTA’s safety-related issues with 7NEWS.

While no one was hurt in the incident, the event was just one of a slew of incidents, including the death of a man in March, that eventually prompted an investigation by the Federal Transit Administration.

According to Warren, it is crucial for the MBTA to update their safety protocols; not just for the sake of the passengers’ safety but the for the sake of Boston’s economy as well.

“A well-functioning, clean, safe, reliable, accessible transit system is not just about transit, it’s about getting to jobs, it’s about housing, where you can live and still get to a job,” said Warren.

While the MBTA awaits the Federal Transit Administration’s full report in August, the organization will be operating under a diminished train schedule while hiring and regrouping to meet FTA benchmarks.

Warren also spent time preaching the benefits of eventually transitioning to an electricity-based power system. Although it would require a hefty upfront cost, the long term benefits would be worth it, according to the senator.

“We need for example to make the switch on the power. It’s ridiculous at this point to be investing in diesel. To keep repairing these old engines that break down,” said Warren. “It’s time to go electric. It’s better for the climate and also better long term in terms of what it costs.”

Warren also seemed to levy some of the blame at the feet of Governor Charlie Baker’s administration.

“Continuing to repair a bunch of old diesel engines is costly and it pollutes. It’s time to make that transition to electric, it’s time to make those investments but that takes a leadership commitment.”

A staffer at the Governor’s Office did send 7NEWS a list of ways that they say the Baker administration has been working to build a more reliable transit system and stated upgrades to the core infrastructure will be crucial to upgrade safety.

