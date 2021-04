(WHDH) — There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments– ketchup.

Experts say increased takeout orders are causing the demand for more ketchup packages and this shortage is affecting both local and chain restaurants.

Heinz said it is working to produce 12 billion packets a year.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)