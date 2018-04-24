(WHDH) – Amazon announced a new delivery option Tuesday that would allow workers to put packages in the trunk of a customer’s car.

The delivery is done through the Amazon Key app, which uses a camera and smart lock so members can have deliveries put inside their home – or car. The service is available to Amazon Prime members.

There are no keys involved and works for select vehicles. At this time, it’s only available on GM or Volvo vehicles. More car brands are in development.

Customers who have used the service said it’s convenient.

“It’s been great because I am on the go, I’ve been at work and needed to have some packages delivered, so they can deliver straight to my car,” Jenny Williams, an Amazon customer who tried the service, said.

There are, however, some limitations. Cars need to be parked outside, within two blocks of a physical delivery address. Amazon unlocks the car, allowing the delivery person to drop the package inside, and then locks it back up within minutes.

The app will alert customers when the package has been dropped off and the car has been locked.

There are other restrictions involved; the package cannot be too heavy, big or expensive, and it can’t be from a third-party seller.

The company said the process is safe. Customers – like Williams – agreed.

“I actually have no security concerns,” she said. “I have full access and full control over my car.”

The web to wheels service is available in 37 cities.

