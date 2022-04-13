AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Expectant mothers at Fort Devens received some “Welcome Baby” boxes Wednesday courtesy of the Patriot’s Foundation, PepsiCo and Operation Shower.

Some of the women are active service members, while others live on the base with their spouses either on active duty or deployed.

Patriots captain David Andrews made the crowd laugh while he took time to thank mothers.

“In the throws of the season, you know, it’s so much football, football, football, but we always take time to remember those moments because, without people like y’all, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do every day,” he said. “And for the mothers, I just had our first son — or I didn’t have our first son, that’s for sure. We just had our first son 8 months ago. I thought I was pretty tough, but moms, you guys are. There’s nothing like you guys in the world.”

This is the fourth year the organizations have teamed up to show their support to military families.

