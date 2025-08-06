BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady is about to be immortalized in bronze.

A statue honoring the Patriots legend is set to be unveiled on Friday in Foxboro.

While the man behind some of Boston’s most iconic sports statues isn’t the one making it, he knows exactly what kind of pressure comes with a project like this.

“There’s nothing more demanding than a good sports fan,” said Harry Weber, sculptor.

Weber has created more than 150 public sculptures across 27 states.

The sculptures include boxer Tony Demarco in the North End, Bobby Orr flying outside of the Garden, and Bruins Bear welcoming fans at the door.

Weber remembers exactly what it felt like the day the Orr statue was revealed.

“Even when we unveiled Bobby Orr, there were like 400,000 people on the street, I thought if they don’t like it I’m going to have to run out of here,” Weber said. “It turned out pretty well though.”

Weber says bringing legends to life in a statue is a meticulous process, starting with drawings, then models, then molds.

The Bobby Orr statue is 800 pounds of bronze and every inch of it matters because it’s not just about what you see, it’s about what you feel.

“You not only want to capture the likeness, but you want to capture the emotional accuracy of that moment,” Weber said.

For the Orr statue, the hockey great himself helped guide the process, right down to the angle of his body after the Stanley Cup winning goal.

“He looked at the model and the sketches and how we planned to do it,” Weber said. “And then he looked at pictures of the finished sculpture and approved it all.

As for the Brady statue, he says he’s looking forward to seeing it as a fan of art.

“If it still does the job, I’m going to be very happy with it,” Weber said.

