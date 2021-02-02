‘There’s nothing that can be done fast enough to save us’: Residents fear storm’s floods will destroy homes along coast

PLUM ISLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Fierce ocean waves and strong winds are creating flooding concerns along the coast as a winter storm hammers Massachusetts, and some residents fear it’s already too late for their homes.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. for Barnstable, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties.

A 2- to 3-foot storm surge is expected around high tide at 3 p.m. with wind gusts reaching 40 to 60 mph.

Sandbags weighing 3,000 pounds were placed in parts of Plum Island to help protect homes near the ocean; however, some got knocked over or went missing during high tide at 2 a.m.

Another high tide hit the island 12 hours later and even more sandbags were swept away. Lela Wright said her house was surrounded by water and likely a loss.

“This is the absolute worst, we’re at the point where we’re probably going to lose our house, the neighbors are probably going to lose their house,” Wright said. “There’s nothing that can be done fast enough to save us.”

Wright criticized “finger-pointing” between city and state officials, saying they needed to come up with a better plan to protect homes.

“We need steel piles, that’s the only thing that’s going to save this end of the island,” Wright said.

