MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (WHDH) — A routine training exercise for a group of firefighters in Maryland Heights, Missouri turned into a real-life emergency on Tuesday.

Members of the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District were on Creve Coeur Lake for ice rescue training when one of the chiefs spotted two teenagers running across the lake.

In less than 15 seconds, fire officials say the teens broke through the ice and landed in the water.

The firefighters in training were able to quickly remove the teens from the lake.

The teens were starting to suffer from hypothermia when they were pulled out but are OK, fire officials said.

“These 2 were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds but not everyone is that lucky,” the fire protection district wrote on Facebook.

The public is urged to stay off the ice.

