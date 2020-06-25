These 25 Bay State communities have the most coronavirus cases

Alissa Eckert/CDC

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 940 cases and 12 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,500 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,100 cases and Brockton has topped 4,100. Boston has the most cases with more than 13,800.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

  1. Boston – 13,897
  2. Worcester – 5,165
  3. Brockton – 4,197
  4. Lynn – 3,604
  5. Lawrence – 3,515
  6. Chelsea – 2,907
  7. Lowell – 2,854
  8. Springfield – 2,754
  9. New Bedford – 2,095
  10. Revere – 1,748
  11. Everett – 1,747
  12. Framingham – 1,720
  13. Fall River – 1,566
  14. Waltham – 1,227
  15. Malden – 1,222
  16. Haverhill – 1,217
  17. Quincy – 1,129
  18. Medford – 1,020
  19. Methuen – 1,004
  20. Cambridge – 986
  21. Marlborough – 984
  22. Peabody – 976
  23. Taunton – 964
  24. Somerville – 951
  25. Randolph – 942

To view the state’s full list, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending