These 25 Bay State communities have the most coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 940 cases and 12 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,500 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,100 cases and Brockton has topped 4,100. Boston has the most cases with more than 13,800.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 13,897 Worcester – 5,165 Brockton – 4,197 Lynn – 3,604 Lawrence – 3,515 Chelsea – 2,907 Lowell – 2,854 Springfield – 2,754 New Bedford – 2,095 Revere – 1,748 Everett – 1,747 Framingham – 1,720 Fall River – 1,566 Waltham – 1,227 Malden – 1,222 Haverhill – 1,217 Quincy – 1,129 Medford – 1,020 Methuen – 1,004 Cambridge – 986 Marlborough – 984 Peabody – 976 Taunton – 964 Somerville – 951 Randolph – 942

