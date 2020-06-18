These 25 Bay State communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 920 cases and 12 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,000 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,100 cases and Brockton has topped 4,100. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 13,700.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 13,783 Worcester – 5,112 Brockton – 4,172 Lynn – 3,548 Lawrence – 3,443 Chelsea – 2,885 Lowell – 2,807 Springfield – 2,697 New Bedford – 2,052 Revere – 1,733 Everett – 1,724 Framingham – 1,707 Fall River – 1,543 Waltham – 1,218 Malden – 1,211 Haverhill – 1,209 Quincy – 1,120 Medford – 1,014 Methuen – 995 Cambridge – 977 Peabody – 969 Marlborough – 966 Taunton – 962 Randolph – 938 Somerville – 921

