These 25 communities have the most coronavirus cases in Mass.

Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 960 cases and 12 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,650 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,350 cases and Brockton has topped 4,250. Boston has the most cases with more than 14,300.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 14,316 Worcester – 5,352 Brockton – 4,275 Lynn – 3,725 Lawrence – 3,686 Chelsea – 2,977 Lowell – 2,958 Springfield – 2,919 New Bedford – 2,167 Revere – 1,838 Everett – 1,800 Framingham – 1,756 Fall River – 1,664 Malden – 1,267 Waltham – 1,253 Haverhill – 1,250 Quincy – 1,167 Medford – 1,047 Methuen – 1,050 Peabody – 1,013 Marlborough – 1,000 Taunton – 992 Cambridge – 985 Somerville – 978 Randolph – 967

To view the state’s full list, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.