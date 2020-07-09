These 25 communities have the most COVID-19 cases in Bay State

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (gray) cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 950 cases and 12 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,600 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,300 cases and Brockton has topped 4,250. Boston has the most cases with more than 14,100.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 14,160 Worcester – 5,301 Brockton – 4,254 Lynn – 3,666 Lawrence – 3,639 Chelsea – 2,955 Lowell – 2,924 Springfield – 2,872 New Bedford – 2,157 Revere – 1,808 Everett – 1,770 Framingham – 1,745 Fall River – 1,622 Malden – 1,250 Haverhill – 1,247 Waltham – 1,243 Quincy – 1,148 Medford – 1,039 Methuen – 1,029 Peabody – 1,001 Marlborough – 995 Taunton – 983 Cambridge – 978 Somerville – 971 Randolph – 955

