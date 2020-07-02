These 25 communities have the most COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 950 cases and 12 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,500 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,200 cases and Brockton has topped 4,200. Boston has the most cases with more than 13,900.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 13,996 Worcester – 5,227 Brockton – 4,225 Lynn – 3,635 Lawrence – 3,553 Chelsea – 2,944 Lowell – 2,895 Springfield – 2,833 New Bedford – 2,138 Revere – 1,782 Everett – 1,765 Framingham – 1,734 Fall River – 1,595 Waltham – 1,240 Malden – 1,237 Haverhill – 1,242 Quincy – 1,135 Medford – 1,032 Methuen – 1,015 Marlborough – 988 Peabody – 984 Cambridge – 975 Taunton – 974 Somerville – 968 Randolph – 950

To view the state’s full list, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)