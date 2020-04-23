These 25 Mass. communities have the most coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have less than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 360 cases and seven places with more than 1,000. Boston has the most cases with nearly 7,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 6,958 Brockton – 1,763 Worcester – 1,457 Chelsea – 1,447 Lynn – 1,387 Lowell – 1,235 Lawrence – 1,205 Springfield – 835 Revere – 759 Everett – 716 Cambridge – 672 Medford – 590 Malden – 560 Quincy – 551 Waltham – 542 Randolph – 481 Holyoke – 474 Newton – 455 Framingham – 438 Braintree – 418 Somerville – 415 Methuen – 409 Haverhill – 385 Peabody – 380 Weymouth – 360

To view the state’s full list, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)