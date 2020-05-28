These 25 Mass. communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 775 cases and 12 places with more than 1,500. Brockton and Lynn have more than 3,200 cases. Worcester has topped 4,600. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 13,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

  1. Boston – 13,061
  2. Worcester – 4,681
  3. Brockton – 3,961
  4. Lynn – 3,281
  5. Lawrence – 2,939
  6. Chelsea – 2,713
  7. Lowell – 2,581
  8. Springfield – 2,432
  9. New Bedford – 1,756
  10. Framingham – 1,625
  11. Revere – 1,582
  12. Everett – 1,565
  13. Fall River – 1,218
  14. Waltham – 1,123
  15. Malden – 1,110
  16. Haverhill – 1,104
  17. Quincy – 1,069
  18. Medford – 961
  19. Cambridge – 918
  20. Peabody – 911
  21. Randolph – 894
  22. Taunton – 894
  23. Somerville – 846
  24. Holyoke – 804
  25. Braintree – 777

To view the state’s full list, click here.

