These 25 Mass. communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 775 cases and 12 places with more than 1,500. Brockton and Lynn have more than 3,200 cases. Worcester has topped 4,600. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 13,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 13,061 Worcester – 4,681 Brockton – 3,961 Lynn – 3,281 Lawrence – 2,939 Chelsea – 2,713 Lowell – 2,581 Springfield – 2,432 New Bedford – 1,756 Framingham – 1,625 Revere – 1,582 Everett – 1,565 Fall River – 1,218 Waltham – 1,123 Malden – 1,110 Haverhill – 1,104 Quincy – 1,069 Medford – 961 Cambridge – 918 Peabody – 911 Randolph – 894 Taunton – 894 Somerville – 846 Holyoke – 804 Braintree – 777

To view the state’s full list, click here.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)