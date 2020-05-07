These 25 Massachusetts communities have the most coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with hundreds or thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 650 cases and six places with more than 1,500. Brockton now has more than 3,000 cases. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with nearly 11,000.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 10,729 Brockton – 3,179 Worcester – 2,989 Lynn – 2,536 Chelsea – 2,244 Lowell – 2,002 Lawrence – 1,975 Springfield – 1,615 Revere – 1,307 Everett – 1,212 Framingham – 1,159 Quincy – 903 Malden – 897 New Bedford – 881 Waltham – 872 Haverhill – 833 Medford – 829 Cambridge – 826 Peabody – 740 Randolph – 735 Taunton – 690 Holyoke – 678 Braintree – 668 Somerville – 660 Fall River – 652

