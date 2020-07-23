These 25 Massachusetts communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 960 cases and 13 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,700 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,300 cases and Brockton has topped 4,300. Boston has the most cases with more than 14,400.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 14,464 Worcester – 5,398 Brockton – 4,317 Lynn – 3,779 Lawrence – 3,704 Chelsea – 3,002 Lowell – 2,992 Springfield – 2,970 New Bedford – 2,197 Revere – 1,870 Everett – 1,823 Framingham – 1,775 Fall River – 1,703 Malden – 1,280 Haverhill – 1,262 Waltham – 1,253 Quincy – 1,195 Methuen – 1,063 Medford – 1,059 Peabody – 1,021 Marlborough – 1,015 Taunton – 1,001 Cambridge – 1,000 Somerville – 998 Randolph – 967

