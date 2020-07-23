These 25 Massachusetts communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 960 cases and 13 places with more than 1,700. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,700 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,300 cases and Brockton has topped 4,300. Boston has the most cases with more than 14,400.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

  1. Boston – 14,464
  2. Worcester – 5,398
  3. Brockton – 4,317
  4. Lynn – 3,779
  5. Lawrence – 3,704
  6. Chelsea – 3,002
  7. Lowell – 2,992
  8. Springfield – 2,970
  9. New Bedford – 2,197
  10. Revere – 1,870
  11. Everett – 1,823
  12. Framingham – 1,775
  13. Fall River – 1,703
  14. Malden – 1,280
  15. Haverhill – 1,262
  16. Waltham – 1,253
  17. Quincy – 1,195
  18. Methuen – 1,063
  19. Medford – 1,059
  20. Peabody – 1,021
  21. Marlborough – 1,015
  22. Taunton – 1,001
  23. Cambridge – 1,000
  24. Somerville – 998
  25. Randolph – 967

To view the state’s full list, click here.

