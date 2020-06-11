These 25 Massachusetts communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 900 cases and 12 places with more than 1,600. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,000 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,000 cases and Brockton has topped 4,000. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 13,600.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

  1. Boston – 13,609
  2. Worcester – 5,028
  3. Brockton – 4,136
  4. Lynn – 3,503
  5. Lawrence – 3,339
  6. Chelsea – 2,839
  7. Lowell – 2,757
  8. Springfield – 2,650
  9. New Bedford – 1,991
  10. Revere – 1,701
  11. Framingham – 1,700
  12. Everett – 1,692
  13. Fall River – 1,472
  14. Waltham – 1,190
  15. Haverhill – 1,180
  16. Malden – 1,170
  17. Quincy – 1,112
  18. Medford – 1,013
  19. Methuen – 970
  20. Peabody – 963
  21. Cambridge – 962
  22. Marlborough – 952
  23. Taunton – 951
  24. Randolph – 926
  25. Somerville – 904

To view the state’s full list, click here.

