These 25 Massachusetts communities have the most COVID-19 cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts communities have fewer than 100 reported coronavirus cases, some have under 50, and others have case counts in the single digits or none at all, but there is a cluster of towns and cities with thousands of individuals who have been infected with the disease.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list of positive cases in each city and town.

There are 25 communities with at least 900 cases and 12 places with more than 1,600. Lawrence and Lynn have more than 3,000 cases. Worcester has surpassed 5,000 cases and Brockton has topped 4,000. Boston has the most cases in the Bay State with more than 13,600.

Health officials have said that an updated list will be released every Wednesday.

Below is a list of the 25 communities with the most cases:

Boston – 13,609 Worcester – 5,028 Brockton – 4,136 Lynn – 3,503 Lawrence – 3,339 Chelsea – 2,839 Lowell – 2,757 Springfield – 2,650 New Bedford – 1,991 Revere – 1,701 Framingham – 1,700 Everett – 1,692 Fall River – 1,472 Waltham – 1,190 Haverhill – 1,180 Malden – 1,170 Quincy – 1,112 Medford – 1,013 Methuen – 970 Peabody – 963 Cambridge – 962 Marlborough – 952 Taunton – 951 Randolph – 926 Somerville – 904

