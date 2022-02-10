BOSTON (WHDH) - New data released by animal control officials in Boston revealed the most popular dog breeds and names in the city.

In preparation for the 2022 deadline for licensing pets, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division analyzed licensing data from the previous year to pinpoint the most popular dog breeds and names registered in the city.

In 2021 the top breeds included Labrador Retriever with 1,833 registered, Golden Retriever (703), Chihuahua (442), German Shepherd (422), Beagle (345), Yorkshire Terrier (329), Miniature Poodle (307), Shih Tzu (303), Australian Shepherd (278), and Pit Bull (275), officials said.

The most popular male dog names in 2021 were Charlie, Teddy, Oliver, Max, Ollie, Milo, Cooper, Toby, Rocky, and Finn. The top female dog names were Luna, Bella, Lucy, Daisy, Penny, Lola, Stella, Molly, Bailey, and Rosie

Dog owners in the city must register their pets by March 31.

Licensing fees are $15 for a neutered male or spayed female or $30 for an intact male or female. The dog licensing fee is waived for service animals and residents age 70 and older.

