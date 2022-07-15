BOSTON (WHDH) - After six individuals were arraigned in cases involving high-capacity firearms this week, District Attorney Kevin Hayden lamented the continued presence of high-caliber weaponry on the streets of Massachusetts.

“These are death machines, plain and simple. High-capacity guns and the people willing to use them are immediate threats to our neighborhoods,” said Hayden. “More bullets shot mean more people shot, more grieving families, more lives cut short and more community terror. No society should tolerate these weapons. It’s difficult to make a case for society even producing these weapons.”

Jalen Evans, 22, was arraigned on Monday following an incident where the Dorchester native allegedly had a near-miss collision with a police cruiser after the vehicle was observed driving on the wrong side of the road. Police recovered a 9mm Ruger equipped with laser sight in the truck.

Miguelangel Serrano, 18, and Lyriq Rivera, 19, and a third juvenile were also arraigned on Monday after Boston Police said they observed the males loitering outside a Roxbury building. When the trio observed the officers, they fled inside the building. The officers later said they found a bag containing guns dumped along their flight path.

On Tuesday, Tylique Ortiz-Howard, 23, was arraigned on charges including possession of a large capacity feeding device after officers responded to a call of a man with a gun in a vehicle. Police eventually located the car but it fled the scene quickly. The vehicle later crashed and Ortiz-Howard was arrested after police said they located a Glock on the scene.

Finally, Jose Lara was arraigned on Wednesday following an alleged incident where the man assaulted two workers at a South Station construction site and discarded a loaded firearm while fleeing the scene.

“We in law enforcement are doing our best to limit guns flowing into our neighborhoods and onto our streets. But it takes a larger effort, and not just in Boston or Massachusetts,” said Hayden. “Gun transactions on other states have a direct impact here. That’s a reality that requires national recognition and national action.”

