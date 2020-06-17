These are the 10 most affordable places to live in Mass., according to a new study

(WHDH) — A new study has pinpointed the 10 most affordable places to live in Massachusetts by analyzing local property tax data, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to income.
SmartAsset, a financial technology company, found that Athol was the most affordable Bay State community with average closing costs of $3,154, an annual property tax of $2,411, an annual homeowner’s insurance rate of $528, and an average annual mortgage payment of $7,004. Residents of the town are said to have a median income of $50,714.
Bellingham, Longmeadow, Palmer, and Agawam rounded out the top five most affordable communities.
For a full look at the top 10 most affordable places, check out the table below:
|Rank
|City
|Avg. Closing Costs
|Annual Property Tax
|Annual Homeowner’s Insurance
|Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment
|Median Income
|Affordability Index
|1
|Athol, MA
|$3,154
|$2,411
|$528
|$7,004
|$50,714
|36.64
|2
|Bellingham, MA
|$3,556
|$3,535
|$974
|$12,925
|$85,844
|36.08
|3
|Longmeadow, MA
|$4,593
|$7,179
|$1,288
|$17,086
|$114,271
|32.53
|4
|Palmer Town, MA
|$2,854
|$3,383
|$723
|$9,593
|$60,333
|31.77
|5
|Agawam Town, MA
|$2,319
|$3,377
|$868
|$11,511
|$67,219
|31.05
|6
|Adams, MA
|$3,297
|$2,799
|$578
|$7,665
|$47,593
|30.39
|7
|Franklin Town, MA
|$3,442
|$5,510
|$1,610
|$21,363
|$115,355
|29.42
|8
|Wilmington, MA
|$5,589
|$5,895
|$1,715
|$22,752
|$122,813
|28.97
|9
|Somerset, MA
|$3,687
|$3,952
|$1,043
|$13,835
|$76,311
|28.96
|10
|Pinehurst, MA
|$5,022
|$4,871
|$1,481
|$19,654
|$105,000
|28.85
