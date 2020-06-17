These are the 10 most affordable places to live in Mass., according to a new study

(WHDH) — A new study has pinpointed the 10 most affordable places to live in Massachusetts by analyzing local property tax data, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to income.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, found that Athol was the most affordable Bay State community with average closing costs of $3,154, an annual property tax of $2,411, an annual homeowner’s insurance rate of $528, and an average annual mortgage payment of $7,004. Residents of the town are said to have a median income of $50,714.

Bellingham, Longmeadow, Palmer, and Agawam rounded out the top five most affordable communities.

For a full look at the top 10 most affordable places, check out the table below:

Rank City Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Homeowner’s Insurance Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index 1 Athol, MA $3,154 $2,411 $528 $7,004 $50,714 36.64 2 Bellingham, MA $3,556 $3,535 $974 $12,925 $85,844 36.08 3 Longmeadow, MA $4,593 $7,179 $1,288 $17,086 $114,271 32.53 4 Palmer Town, MA $2,854 $3,383 $723 $9,593 $60,333 31.77 5 Agawam Town, MA $2,319 $3,377 $868 $11,511 $67,219 31.05 6 Adams, MA $3,297 $2,799 $578 $7,665 $47,593 30.39 7 Franklin Town, MA $3,442 $5,510 $1,610 $21,363 $115,355 29.42 8 Wilmington, MA $5,589 $5,895 $1,715 $22,752 $122,813 28.97 9 Somerset, MA $3,687 $3,952 $1,043 $13,835 $76,311 28.96 10 Pinehurst, MA $5,022 $4,871 $1,481 $19,654 $105,000 28.85

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)