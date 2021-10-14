(WHDH) — U.S. News & World Report published rankings of public elementary and middle schools for the first time this week.

There are overall state rankings and state rankings broken out by school district because unlike the high school rankings, there are no national rankings for K-8 schools, according to the digital media company.

About 81 percent of public schools with elementary and middle school grades received a ranking.

Scoring was mostly based on the performance of students on mathematics and reading/language arts state assessments.

The ten highest-ranked elementary schools in Massachusetts are:

Martha Jones in Westwood Horace Mann in Melrose Albert S. Woodward Memorial School in Southboro Spring Street in Shrewsbury Mary Lee Burbank in Belmont Vinson-Owen Elementary in Winchester Chickering in Dover Ambrose Elementary in Winchester Deerfield School in Weswood Benjamin G Brown in Somerville

The ten highest-ranked middle schools in Massachusetts are:

Thomas Prince in Princeton Boston Latin in Boston Heath in Chestnut Hill Wm Diamond Middle in Lexington Edith C Baker in Chestnut Hill Weston Middle in Weston O’Bryant School Math/Science in Boston Pollard Middle in Needham Jonas Clarke Middle in Lexington Sarah W Gibbons Middle in Westboro

To view more ranked schools in Massachusetts, click here.

