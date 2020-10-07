These are the easiest communities to sell a home in Mass., according to a new study

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new study has pinpointed the housing markets in Massachusetts where homes sell the fastest.

SmartAsset says it determined the easiest communities to sell a home in the Bay State by analyzing metrics including average number of days on the market and the ease of sale index, among other pieces of data.

“One of the key factors in this study was the ranking of places where homes sold fastest, where we calculated how many days homes spent on the market in communities across the country,” the New York financial technology company said.

Lawrence was ranked the easiest place to sell a home with houses spending an average of 47.3 days on the market, the study found. The city also has a 90.52 ease of sale index.

Massachusetts’ top 10 easiest places to sell a home were ranked as follows:

Lawrence Haverhill Gardner Worcester Lynn Leominster Abington Oxford Beverly Randolph

Chardon, Ohio, was named the easiest place to sell a home in the United States. Battle Creek, Michigan, Sahuarita, Arizona, Hockessin, Delaware, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, rounded out the top five.

To view data on each community, click here.

