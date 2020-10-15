These are the most haunted places to visit in New England

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - In celebration of Halloween and those who enjoy being creeped out, Thrillist put together a list of the most haunted places in America, including bone-chilling destinations right here in New England.

The Lizzie Borden Bed & Breakfast in Fall River was named the creepiest place in the Bay State.

The Queen Anne Victorian mansion was built in 1887. Borden, who was acquitted of the 1892 ax murders of her father and stepmother, lived in this house until her death.

The Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods was crowned the creepiest place in New Hampshire.

To this day, staff and guests report seeing the apparition of a woman who matches the description of Carolyn Stickney, the devastated widow of Joseph Stickney, the man who built the hotel, according to Haunted Rooms. She passed away a short while after Joseph’s death and never checked out of the hotel.

The Curtis House Inn was ranked the creepiest place in Connecticut.

The 265-year-old hotel was featured on the show “Hotel Hell.” Guests who have stayed at the hotel over the years have reportedly experienced voices, weird footsteps, and other terrifying encounters.

The White Horse Tavern in Newport is said to be the creepiest place in Rhode Island.

A ghost of drifter who was found dead by a fireplace in the tavern in the 1720s now dares visitors to solve his freakish death, so legend has it. A colonial-looking man also reportedly haunts an upstairs bathroom.

The Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor was named the creepiest place in Maine.

The movie adaptation to iconic author Stephen King’s Pet Semetary was shot in the nearly 200-year-old cemetery.

Lake Bomoseen State Park in Castleton is said to be the creepiest place in Vermont.

Ghostly residents apparently haunt the abandoned town that was once a bustling industrial area. A boatman has reportedly been spotted rowing across the lake, leaving no ripples in the water.

