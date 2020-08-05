These are the ‘most & least’ equitable school districts in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The United States may be one of the most educated counties in the world, but it fails to provide the same quality elementary school or secondary school education to all students, new research shows.

In many states, including Massachusetts, more affluent districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts.

WalletHub found that Massachusetts has the 13th least equitable school districts in the country. Researchers with the personal finance website did note that some districts in the Bay State are fairer than others.

Equitable funding can help prevent poor students from having low graduation rates, low rates of enrolling in higher education, and less future income than their more affluent peers, according to WalletHub.

In compiling the ranking, WalletHub says it scored 12,919 school districts across the country on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

Pentucket Regional School District was ranked the most equitable in Massachusetts, while Dover Town School was ranked the least equitable.

Below is a list of the ten most and least equitable school district in the state:

Most Equitable Least Equitable 1. Pentucket Regional School District 281. Lexington Public Schools 2. Mt. Greylock Regional School District 282. Boxford Town School 3. Stoneham Town Schools 283. Wayland Public School 4. Arlington Public Schools 284. Sherborn Town School 5. Woburn Public School 285. Carlisle Town School 6. Uxbridge Town Schools 286. Wellesley Town Schools 7. Ipswich Town Schools 287. Truro Town School 8. Amherst-Pelham Regional School District 288. Weston Public Schools 9. Plymouth Town Schools 289. Dover Sherborn Regional High School District 10. Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District 290. Dover Town School

