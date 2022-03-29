BOSTON (WHDH) - A list of the most popular baby names in Massachusetts for 2022 was released Tuesday.

Names.org says it published its annual list of the 10 most popular names for girls and boys after analyzing Social Security Administration data on births and user interest.

For boys, Noah ranks No. 1 followed by Liam and Benjamin. For girls, Olivia, Charlotte, and Emma top the list.

Eight of the Bay State’s top 10 names for boys appeared on the national top 10 list as well, according to the website.

The 10 most popular names for boys in Massachusetts in 2022 are as follows:

1) Noah

2) Liam

3) Benjamin

4) Henry

5) Jack

6) James

7) Theodore

8) Lucas

9) William

10) Oliver

The 10 most popular names for girls in Massachusetts in 2022 are as follows:

1) Olivia

2) Charlotte

3) Emma

4) Sophia

5) Isabella

6) Amelia

7) Mia

8) Ava

9) Ella

10) Evelyn

To view Names.org’s national list of baby names, click here.

